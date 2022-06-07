THE University of York is offering scholarships to new students impacted by events in Afghanistan.

In partnership with the British Council, the University is offering a total of five Warm Welcome Scholarships to applicants who have already been relocated to the UK.

The scholarships include full tuition fee waivers and maintenance support valued at £12,900 a year, to help with living costs for the duration of study.

Under the scheme, the University is offering one undergraduate and three postgraduate study opportunities, in addition to one PhD place.

Among the areas prioritised under the initiative are education and teaching, health and social care, engineering, and medical sciences.

Professor Saul Tendler, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost at the University of York, said: “We are really pleased to be partnering with the British Council to offer this support to students who have been impacted by the situation in Afghanistan.

“As a University of Sanctuary, these scholarships form part of wider efforts at York to provide educational opportunities and a welcoming and safe place for refugees and asylum seekers from across the world. An ethos of inclusivity is at the heart of everything we do, and by working closely with our partners, we believe we can make a genuine impact on the lives of those who have been forced to flee their homes.”

The University of York achieved a 'University of Sanctuary' award in recognition of its sector-leading efforts to expand access for refugee and asylum seekers in 2020.

The award, led by the charity City of Sanctuary, recognises the efforts of the University's students and staff to welcome forced migrants into the community and promote a culture of inclusion.

Applications for Warm Welcome Scholarships are open until 11 June 2022 and successful applicants would start their studies on-campus in September.

More details are available by contacting sanctuary-project@york.ac.uk .

Eligible students are strongly encouraged to make an application to the University before applying for these scholarships.