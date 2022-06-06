A MAN was trapped in a BMW after a crash on a main road in North Yorkshire.
Firefighters removed the vehicle's roof to extricate the man, following the collision between the BMW and a Discovery on the A168 at Dishforth.
The man, in his 40s, was then taken to hospital in a road ambulance with 'potentially life changing injuries.'
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Ripon and Knaresborough went to the crash scene, where all occupants of the Discovery were out of the vehicle and taken to hospital for precautionary checks.
