A SHOCKING video has gone viral showing test dummies falling out of a moving roller coaster which is soon to open at Flamingo Land.

The video, posted by GoThemeParks, has attracted thousands of views on TikTok and appears to show the dummies leaving their seats as the 'Sik' ride approaches a loop.

The TikTok has garnered more than 180,000 likes, while the same video uploaded to their YouTube channel has been viewed over 200,000 times.

However, members of the enthusiast group GoThemeParks suggested there is no cause for alarm as the dummies had not been fully secured at the time of the test.

On social media, the video left people surprised.

One person said that the theme park could “successfully argue that this ride offers a unique experience you can get in no other UK park.”

Meanwhile, another appeared to joke about the video and said: “Not bad…half the passengers made it.”

Flamingo Land, in Kirby Misperton near Malton, recently revealed the new roller coaster called which has been launched in collaboration with the Scarborough fashion brand SilkSilk.

It is thought the £18m project will be opening very soon as footage was recently released, showing the ride in action from a riders' point of view.

Flamingo Land has been contacted for a comment.