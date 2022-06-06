Boris Johnson has spoken out after he survived a confidence vote challenging his leadership of the Tory party.

The result of the secret ballot was revealed at 9pm on Monday (June 06) and although he won a majority, his authority has been dealt a significant blow.

Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of the Prime Minister but the scale of the revolt against his leadership leaves him wounded.

Result of the vote of confidence in Boris Johnson as Conservative leader. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson responds to confidence vote win

Sir Graham Brady, Chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, announced Boris Johnson had survived confidence vote in his leadership. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister broke his silence insisted it was an “extremely good” result despite a worse performance than the Theresa May confidence vote in 2018.

“I think it’s an extremely good, positive, conclusive, decisive result which enables us to move on, to unite and to focus on delivery and that is exactly what we are going to do,” he told reporters in Downing Street.

He ruled out a snap election in order to gain a new mandate from the public, insisting he was focused on the public’s priorities.

The Prime Minister said: “I see no point in focusing on anything else and I’m certainly not interested in snap elections. What I’m interested in is delivering right now for the people of this country.”

Asked how it compared to past confidence votes in Conservative prime ministers, he added: “I have got a far bigger mandate from my own parliamentary colleagues than I had in 2019.”

The vote was triggered after 54 Tory MPs submitted letters of no confidence to the party's 1922 Committee.

It follows a steady stream of Tory MPs who publicly called for the Prime Minister to resign in the wake of Sue Gray’s report into breaches of the Covid regulations in No 10 and Whitehall.