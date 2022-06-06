Thirsk contestant Tasha Ghouri has coupled up with a boy in the Love Island villa as the ITV show announces a major change.
The North Yorkshire dancer has a cochlear implant and is the 'OG' dating show's first deaf islander.
The 23-year-old model and dancer entered the villa with her fellow girls - Paige, Indiyah, Amber and Gemma before presenter Laura Whitmore dropped an exciting twist on them.
Tasha is currently leading as the favourite to win the dating show on 2/1, according to Betfair, with England legend Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma, following on 5/2 odds.
Love Island star Tasha Ghouri enters the villa for first time
Just as the girls line up in front of the pool for the boys, Laura announces a jaw-dropping surprise: “Well girls, it’s time to couple up. There is something I haven’t told you yet - things are a little different this year.
“You thought you’d all be stepping forward for the boys you fancy the most. However, this is Love Island and you never know what to expect. For the first time ever, we asked the public to play cupid and pick the boy they thought you should couple up with.”
Tasha says: “I trust the public, I trust them.”
Despite being coupled up with Andrew and the pair getting to know each other towards the end of the first day, Tasha looks set to get her head turned.
Italian Stallion Davide Sanclimenti entered the villa as this series' first bombshell and he's ready to ruffle a few feathers.
Speaking in the Beach Hut about Davide’s arrival, Tasha gushes: “Straight away I was like, ‘Wow. Fit. Hot. Sexy. Hercules’.”
Although, Tasha is coupled up with Andrew for now, tomorrow and the rest of the week could be a very different picture.
Since after the first challenge of the series - a game of dares - Davide receive a text which read: “Davide, in 24 hours you will couple up with a girl of your choice, leaving one boy single and vulnerable #italiansnack #ciaobella”.
Could Tasha be the lucky bella?
First Love Island couples of 2022 series
- Paige Thorne and Luca Bish
- Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna
- Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
- Amber Beckford and Dami Hope
- Gemma Owen and Liam Llewellyn
Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders
Here are the 11 islanders that have ITV has confirmed to be joining this years series:
- Paige Thorne
- Dami Hope
- Indiyah Polack
- Liam Llewellyn
- Tasha Ghouri
- Davide Sanclimenti
- Gemma Owen
- Ikenna Ekwonna
- Andrew Le Page
- Amber Beckford
- Luca Bish
Love Island continues on Tuesday, June 7 at 9pn on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
