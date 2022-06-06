Boris Johnson has survived a confidence vote in his leadership of the Tory party but his authority has been dealt a significant blow.

Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of the Prime Minister but the scale of the revolt against his leadership leaves him wounded.

When Theresa May faced a confidence vote in 2018 she secured the support of 63% of her MPs – but was still forced out within six months.

Mr Johnson saw 41% of his MPs vote against him, a worse result than Mrs May.

The Prime Minister made a last-ditch plea to Tory MPs to back him, promising future tax cuts and highlighting his own record of electoral success.

But with concern over the partygate scandal, economic policy, drifting opinion polls and Mr Johnson’s style of leadership, the Prime Minister faced a difficult task to persuade his doubters.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said a “divided” Conservative Party is “propping up” Boris Johnson after the Prime Minister survived the vote.

“The choice is clearer than ever before: Divided Tories propping up Boris Johnson with no plan to tackle the issues you are facing,” he tweeted.

“Or a united Labour Party with a plan to fix the cost-of-living crisis and restore trust in politics. Labour will get Britain back on track.”

One Yorkshire MP, Alexander Stafford, who was elected MP for Rother Valley in 2019, said he voted to support the Prime Minister.

Mr Stafford said: “I think he’s the right man for the job.

“I think he gets the big calls right and I think we need to get unified and actually get on with what we were elected to do, and that is governing the country, running the country and this will navel-gazing is not helping anyone.”

Asked if he still thinks Mr Johnson is popular, he said: “I think the Prime Minister is like no other politician we have had for generations in this country. He reaches those demographics of people who wouldn’t normally vote.”

Local politicians in the Bradford district have also started reacting to the news.

Councillor Ralph Berry (Lab, Wibsey) tweeted : "Less votes than Teresa May got. Well we know where that ended."

Bradford-born former Labour MP Gloria De Piero said: "Will he call a General Election in order to ‘renew his mandate’ with the public?"