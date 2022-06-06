THREE soldiers have been spared prison after ‘four minutes of madness’ outside a kebab shop led to a man suffering facial fractures.

Ryan Chambers and Lewis Elms, both of Vimy Barracks in Catterick, North Yorkshire, were finally sentenced today after throwing punches at a group of friends near Ramsey’s Grill in Windsor in the early hours of November 16, 2018.

They were sentenced alongside former colleague Julian Mason, of Windsor Barracks, as well as members of the rival group Adam Amarasinghe, of Grey Court, Windsor, and Sean Fitsgibbens, of Ottawa House, Hayes.

Reading Crown Court heard how the soldiers and the group of friends clashed outside Ramsey’s Grill, on Thames Street, at 1.30am.

The soldiers confronted the friends over the way they were behaving in the kebab shop.

A fight broke out after Fitsgibbens threw a punch at Chambers.

The brawl culminated in Chambers and Elms punching the victim, Michael Gillett, leaving him in a pool of blood on the floor.

He was left with fractures to his nose and eye sockets.

In a victim statement read by prosecutor Carl Wheeler, the victim said his wife did not recognise him when she visited him in hospital.

“When someone who has known you for 20 years cannot recognise your face, it shows the extent of your injuries”, Mr Gillett said.

Reading Crown Court heard how all of the defendants had paid between £10,000 and £12,000 for private legal advice since 2018.

Dominic Bell, defending Elms, said: “This has cost him £12,000 for four minutes of madness four years ago.”

Her Honour Judge Nott, sentencing, said: “This has cost everybody, not least Mr Gillett who still had effects from the fractures inflicted on him.”

The judge opted not to fine Mason, 30, Amarasinghe, 29, or Fitsgibbens, 50, and let them all off with six-month conditional discharges.

Elms, 30, and Chambers, 31, were spared suspended prison sentences after the judge heard how the soldiers could lose their jobs if such punishments were imposed.

Instead, the pair were handed one-year community orders but were not told to carry out any unpaid work.

Addressing Elms, who is set to be deployed to Africa, Judge Nott said: “You are going to be doing far more for the public than if I had you painting fences and picking up litter.

“You will be very well-worked by your military commanders.”

Mason, Amarasinghe and Fitsgibbens were sentenced for using threatening behaviour at Reading Crown Court on Monday, June 6.

Elms was sentenced for affray and Chambers was sentenced for unlawful wounding.