A PAIR who carried out a spate of shoplifting in Selby have been made subject to community orders at York Magistrates Court.

Joshua Richard Griffiths, 29, and Eliza Louise Griffiths, 33, both of Volta Street, Selby, both admitted stealing detergent from B&M on January 17 and on January 18, meat from Morrisons on January 20 and April 15 from Morrisons, and alcohol from Lidl on April 7.