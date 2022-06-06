A PAIR who carried out a spate of shoplifting in Selby have been made subject to community orders at York Magistrates Court.
Joshua Richard Griffiths, 29, and Eliza Louise Griffiths, 33, both of Volta Street, Selby, both admitted stealing detergent from B&M on January 17 and on January 18, meat from Morrisons on January 20 and April 15 from Morrisons, and alcohol from Lidl on April 7.
Joshua Richard Griffiths also pleaded guilty to stealing coffee worth £40 on January 18 from Morrisons, wine from Jet Abbeyside Filing Station on January 2, coffee on February 23 and on February 25 from Farmfoods, detergents from Wilkinsons on March 18 and on March 23, and failure to stop as directed by a police officer while riding a bicycle
He was made subject to an 18-month community order with nine months of drug rehabilitation, a six-month nightly curfew and 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and was ordered to pay £120 compensation.
Eliza Louise Griffiths also pleaded guilty to stealing coffee from Lidl on March 23, and was made subject to a 18-month community order with nine months’ drug rehabilitation, 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and an 18-month ban from entering Morrisons and B & M. She was ordered to pay £80 compensation.
