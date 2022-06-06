A CAR crashed into a parked vehicle before driving off.

North Yorkshire Police has reported that a car collided with a parked vehicle on Gallows Hill, Ripon, causing substantial damage to both, before driving away, on Wednesday, June 1, at around 3am.

The car which drove away is believed to may have been a black BMW 1 Series, which now have frontal damage.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has information about the incident, or who may have seen this car in or around the area.

Please email colin.irvine@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Colin Irvine.

Please include reference 12220096446 when sharing information.