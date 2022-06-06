POLICE want to speak to two men in connection with damage to a car in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say damage was caused to the bodywork of a red parked car on Skipton Road, Harrogate, on May 19 around 11.35am.

Officers wish to speak to two young men in connection with the damage.

One man is decribed as approximately 22 years old, skinny, with brown hair, and wearing a navy blue, short sleeved shirt, orange shorts and black trainers.

A second man is described as around 20 years old, also skinny, with blonde hair, and wearing a red shirt, black Adidas trousers with white stripes down the sides and white trainers.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing to the public to help them identify these men who they believe have information to assist in their investigation.

If you recognise either man pictured in the CCTV or can provide any other information about this incident please email geeta.maharjan@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, press option 2 and ask for Geeta Maharjan.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220085417.