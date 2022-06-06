Trees are being cut back on a section of riverside footpath at Bishopthorpe - allegedly to give walkers a 'better view of the river'.

This photograph was sent in to The Press this afternoon by reader A van Dam.

It shows trees - some of them possibly more than 30 years old, according to Mr van Dam - which were cut back earlier today on the section of riverbank between Ferry Lane and Ings Field, Bishopthorpe.

"Given the recent flooding in York and surrounding area, the ongoing concerns about wildlife and insect die-off, you'd think the last thing anyone would want to do is clear-cut sections of wildlife-rich riverbank," said Mr van Dam.

"This section of river is home to otters, several bee species, hedgehogs, mink, moles, pipistrelle bats, dragonflies, herons and many other native birds.

"No consideration is being given to the effect this indiscriminate cutting will have on the wildlife, or to the destabilising potential removing long-established trees has for the riverside.

"There has been no consultation, and no impact assessment has been made available."

The Press has approached both City of York Council and the Canal & River Trust for comment.