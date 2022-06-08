A YORKSHIRE law firm has expanded its regional footprint with the launch of a York office.

Berwins has taken advantage of new office space created within York's historic Guildhall during its £21.7m redevelopment, in a bid to meet a growing demand from clients based in and around the city.

“York is a natural fit for us,” said managing director, Paul Berwin.

“As a firm, we have a long track record of supporting businesses and individuals in the area and expanding our presence there will enable us to better serve their needs.

“As well as supporting clients, committing to a physical office – much as we have in Harrogate, Leeds, Sheffield and London – also enables us to fully play our part as a member of the city’s burgeoning business community.

"That dedication to caring for both client and community is at the heart of the way Berwins has operated since day one and will remain so as we continue to grow as a business."

He added: "The Guildhall, parts of which date back to the 15th century, has recently undergone a multi-million-pound redevelopment, revitalising the site and making it fit for 21st century use as a base for businesses and centre for the wider community."

York lawyer Oliver King, a member of Berwins’ corporate team, added: “We’re thrilled to be part of what is the most exciting developments I have seen in over a decade of practising in York.

“The city is a vibrant place to live and do business and initiatives such as that surrounding the Guildhall underline the ambition there is here – a further synergy with Berwins.”

Berwins will support clients with a full range of legal advice from commercial matters to dispute resolution, family law to property.

The restored Guildhall offers high quality offices with the potential to create about 250 jobs in high value sectors. It also has spaces for events such as conferences and weddings while the Guildhall cafe and restaurant are for public use.

The building is being leased to York Science Park, a subsidiary of the University of York, whose team manages a range of spaces and supports business start-ups and growth.

Various workspaces are available to suit different business needs, such as private offices, with 12 month licence agreements, from £300 per month.

There are 13 offices in total, 12 of which are taken by nine companies.

Other tenants include Matobo, a cyber security training company which has relocated from Sheffield; Phishing Tackle, another cyber security firm which has moved to York to be at the Guildhall; and Pilot Theatre has moved from York Theatre Royal.