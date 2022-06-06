ACORN fell to a 44-0 loss away at league leaders West Hull in what was a dominating performance from the home side in the National Conference League premier division.

It would not be long after the game began that the scoring was opened by the hosts when Josh Wood broke through after just under 15 minutes had been played.

From there, Luke Moss scored two tries as Elliott Jones scored a hat-trick all within the first half.

Ryan Wilson scored five goals to give West Hull a 34-0 lead at the break.

Acorn prop Nathan Walsh put in a towering display, in spite of the poor performance.

The York side were able to defend wholeheartedly for much of the second half.

Walsh and his team were able to prevent the hosts from scoring again until there were mere minutes left of the game.

Wilson and Deacon Burton were able to add to their side’s scoreline to ensure a commanding win for the division leaders.

The game was a stark contrast to the first meeting of the sides earlier in the season where Hull were held by Acorn to a 10-10 draw.

The loss means Acorn remain rooted to the bottom of the premier division table, having won just once in 12 games. West Hull, meanwhile, now have a two-point lead over second-placed Thatto Heath Crusaders.

Next up for Acorn is a trip to Hunslet Club Parkside, who are currently third in the table.

Elsewhere in division two, Heworth will play host to Clock Face Miners for their next game after beating Beverley 26-10 away from home in their most recent outing.

Heworth are currently second in the division table, just one point behind leaders Barrow Island with a game in hand on the team above them.

They have lost just one game all season and currently possess the best point difference in the division at 272.

Clock Face Miners, meanwhile, are fourth and although they sit just four points behind Heworth, they have played one extra match.

Meanwhile, in the Yorkshire Men's League premier division, New Earswick All Blacks will host Nottingham Outlaws in their next game.