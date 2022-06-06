LIBRARIES across North Yorkshire are calling for volunteers aged between 13 and 24 to help coordinate this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.
North Yorkshire libraries and the Reading Agency is running the challenge for children aged four to 11, encouraging them to read six library books over the summer holidays.
Volunteer Alliyah Ishaq is looking forward to returning as a volunteer for the Summer Reading Challenge and is excited to take part in children’s events in the library following the easing of Covid restrictions.
Alliyah said: "Taking part as a volunteer is always rewarding and I look forward to it every year. It feels amazing being able to share my love for reading with the children."
Volunteers will register children onto the challenge, help them to choose books, talk to them about the books they have read and assist with library activities.
To find out more about volunteering, go to or contact your local library before Friday, July 1.
