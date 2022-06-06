A MEMBER of staff at a North Yorkshire hospice is preparing to take on a chilly swimming challenge to raise vital funds to support patient care.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine's Hospice in Scarborough, will be tackling the Great North Swim at Lake Windermere this Saturday (June 11).
The one-mile long swim takes place in the Lake District's picturesque town - in the lake which rarely gets above 15 degrees.
Susan said: "Saint Catherine's means a lot to me - I have the privilege of working at the hospice and have also experienced it as a volunteer and family member when they cared for my dad."
"I'll be shunning the wetsuit option and swimming in a bikini. Hopefully it'll make me swim faster and achieve a really good time."
Susan is aiming to raise a minimum of £500 for the hospice if she can.
To support Susan through her challenge, visit her donation page online at: https://bit.ly/3x6YVfr
