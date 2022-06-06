A NEW ‘pizza paddock’ has opened at a popular North Yorkshire venue.

Chefs at Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café collaborated with chef consultant Steph Moon to create toppings for their new pizza range which is available from an Airstream trailer at the Thornton Road site in Pickering.

“Demand for outdoor space was so great last year that wanted to create a special experience for our outdoor diners this year,” said Mandy Avison who runs the business with her husband, fourth generation farmer, Karl Avison.

“With Steph’s help, we have created a new menu that features a delicious range of pizzas plus tempting traybakes, barista coffee and Yorkshire Tea.

"The pizza toppings include sticky smoked brisket, made from our home-reared Aberdeen Angus beef, Ciao-de-Barn, Kitchen Garden (vegan) and Mandy’s Margarita that all use our homemade tomato sauce and fresh herbs from the kitchen garden, and Dirty Piggy that is made using local pulled pork and homemade bacon jam.”

One of the first to try the new pizzas was Phil Coverdale from Malton.

“The kids rated the Margarita pizza a 10 out of 10. The service was excellent and the pizza was ready in five minutes and eaten within minutes.

"It was good value for money and I’m looking forward to trying the sticky smoked brisket pizza next time - it sounds amazing!”

Vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options are all available from the pizza trailer between 12 and 2pm daily, weather permitting. Prices range from £8.95 to £10.95.

Cedarbarn Farm Shop, Café and Miniature Railway began as a small PYO strawberries operation from a caravan 26 years ago and is now a thriving farm shop and café that sources a large percentage of its produce from its own farm and a neighbouring farm supplemented with local suppliers.