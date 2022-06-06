POLICE are searching for a driver who failed to stop after a collision with a motorbike in a village near York.
The incident happened at around 4.10pm on Saturday June 4 in Stockton Lane at the junction with Stone Riggs in Stockton on the Forest.
A small black vehicle collided with a yellow Triumph motorcycle knocking the rider off.
The driver of the small black vehicle left the village along Stockton Lane, heading away from York.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision to get in touch as soon as possible.
Officers are also urging anyone who was in the area at the time to check their dash cam for footage for any small black vehicles, likely to have front-end damage.
If you can help, please email antony.lockey-smith@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Antony Lockey-Smith.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220096045.
