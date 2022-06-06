A YORK comedy club is due to celebrate its first birthday with a special show.

All Gold Comedy Club, at Impossible Wonderbar and Tea Rooms at St Helen's Square, are due to mark their first birthday with a show starring award-winning TV comedians, on Thursday, July 7.

The line up of comedians for the event include award-winning Rob Deering, hosted by Jonathan Mayor, and support from Joey Page from Nevermind the Buzzcocks.

Kev Rook, owner of Nodding Dog Comedy, said: "These nights have been an absolute joy to run so far.

"We're picking up a core regular audience and of course are attracting some major acts from the UK comedy circuit.

"The Christmas show was bonkers good fun and we've had the pleasure of hosting amazing acts like Lloyd Griffith and Ian Stone, however, top of the list so far was probably bringing Maisie Adam back to the city and for her, a home county gig."

The monthly comedy club was launched, in association with York Gin, during the pandemic, having to adapt to government guidelines and face uncertainty as to whether shows could commence.

Despite the difficulties, the club say they have had a successful first year, with sell-out shows and talks of increasing their once-a-month nights.

The show stars at 8pm and tickets cost £13.50. Click here to purchase.