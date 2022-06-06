A LOCAL family used the Jubilee weekend to raise funds for charity.

Carol and Tim Brown, from Bishopthorpe, joined by their granddaughter, Alba Willis, raised money for St Leonard's Hospice by offering treats to dogs that passed their house.

St Leonard’s Hospice in Tadcaster Road, provides specialist palliative care and support for local people with life limiting illnesses.

Tom said the idea of the fundraiser came because Alba is “absolutely mad about dogs!”

The treats were donated by Pets at Home York.

Tom said: “We had a variety of ‘doggies’ who were given treats and their owners were generous with their donations. Alba had a brilliant day - thoroughly enjoying her time entertaining the many dogs.”