TWO motorbikes have been stolen in York - and police in the area are appealing for information.
The incident happened in Gillygate in the city between 1.45am and 2.15am in the early hours of Wednesday June 1 - and involved at least one male damaging and stealing two motorcycles and walking them from the area.
One motorcycle has since been recovered, but the other is still missing and the identity of the people involved is not yet known.
Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything around this time, including anyone with private CCTV or doorbell cameras that may have captured the incident or the suspects on camera.
One suspect is believed to be a white male, aged in his early 20s and was wearing a light coloured tracksuit at the time, police said.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email 000058@northyorkshire.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 58 Wands-Murray.
Quote incident reference number: 12220093919 when passing on any information.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
