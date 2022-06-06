EIGHT flats are proposed in a ‘sensitive’ restoration project in a major York shopping street.

North Star Global Ltd seek to create the units on the upper floors of 36 Coney Street, which presently contains the Entertainer, who would remain at the site.

North Star, who have been buying properties in the area as part of a wider, major redevelopment of the riverside area, say their scheme is a ‘sensitive’ restoration of a listed building, which in places dates back to the 17th century.

The flats will also support the ‘vitality’ and ‘viability’ of the city centre, adding to its ‘dynamism’ at night, they said in their planning application to City of York Council, which it said follow ‘many months’ of research and development.

North Star, who bought the building last October, said: “The proposed works will reconfigure and maintain the retail unit on the ground floor and make alterations to the existing building to provide facilities for 8 residential units on the upper floors.”

Their application explained that 36 Coney Street is one of many town houses that were purpose-built to incorporate shops on the ground floor. The Entertainer occupies the ground floor, with it using most of the first floor as storage.

“The rest of the site, including a property to the rear currently remains vacant and in some areas in a level of disrepair,” it said.

“The proposal aims to re-invigorate the disused upper floors of a retail store along Coney Street by providing 8 new residential units including: - Five 2-bed units - Two 3-bed units - One 4-bed cottage The proposal will retain the existing retail unit to the ground floor.”

The Entertainer currently has a lease for eight years and will move into other parts of the building while the work is carried out.

At present, much of the listed building is currently disused or underused, with areas not used by the tenant “neglected and in need of sensitive restoration and redecoration.”

“Whilst this benign neglect has helped conserve some historic fabric, the building lacks life and cannot be appreciated,” the application said.

“The cottage, in particular, needs heating and airing to help combat damp related decay and the building’s disuse undermines its historic interest for it would have been, historically, a dynamic, bustling place.

“Where the tenant has invested in repairs, these have utilised methods and materials that are not appropriate for a Grade II* listed building. As such, repairs and internal fittings have undermined the significance of the building.”

“The proposal will create a use for the wider building, which will justify investment in its restoration and therefore enhance its longevity. It will also allow more people to view and appreciate the building. Furthermore, the proposed project will provide the opportunity and justification to reverse some of the harmful repair works and alterations that have been carried out,” it said.