A SECTION of a unique grade-II listed wall has been stolen.

North Yorkshire Police have reported that 40 metres of a hand-carved stone from a historic wall in Richmondshire have been stolen.

It was reported on Friday, June 3, that the thieves removed the dressed stone from the top of the wall that surrounds park land near the village of Forcett, and police believe plant machinery would have been used to do so.

Sergeant Mark Wood, of Richmond police, said: "This is a heritage crime and the scale of the theft suggests several people have been involved.

"The sections of this wall were all hand carved and will be very difficult to replace.”

"Please be vigilant and if vehicles are seen or people are acting suspiciously near to sections of wall that are topped with this type of stone please report any details to the police."

Officers are treating this theft as a 'heritage crime', and are appealing for information, including anyone with dashcam footage showing vehicles or machinery in the area.

Anyone with information should email mark.wood@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1.

You can also contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12220095246.