JUBILEE celebrations at a York village have been marked a 'huge success.'

A beacon was lit at a ceremony on the Village Green in Upper Poppleton to celebrate the Jubilee.

An estimated 800 villagers attended the event, which also included bagpipes played by local piper Andy Graham.

Stuart Robson, chairman of Upper Poppleton parish council said: "It was the largest gathering of people on the Green in living memory!"

Ahead of the event, Mr Robson told The Press: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.

“It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.”

This beacon was one of over 2,000 lit by charities, communities, and faith groups across the UK, as part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.