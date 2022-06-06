A HOUSEBUILDER has donated £25,000 to a York charity to help support some of the city's most vulnerable and isolated children.

The Island which supports disadvantaged youngsters received the funding from Barratt Developments whose Yorkshire East Division is based in the city.

The charity encourages children and young people to realise their potential through positive mentoring and unique programmes, with growing demand for its services since the pandemic.

The £25,000 will go towards supporting more than 35 children and young people with one to one mentoring sessions.

With each session lasting between one to two hours, this quality time will make a difference in their lives, enabling them to gain confidence, resilience and improve their self-esteem.

The charity's vision is to support, guide and positively influence the lives of every young person in York, regardless of their socio-economic circumstances or life experiences.

Plans are underway to create a dedicated children's activity centre in York, including an outdoor gym, skate park and recording studio, on the site of the former Bradley's Farm Shop site off New Lane in Huntington.

The recreational space would allow The Island charity to offer wide-ranging activities to help young people learn and develop.

Nigel Poulton, the charity's chief executive, said: “Thank you so much to Barratt Developments for choosing The Island for such a significant donation.

"Their generosity will help us to provide crucial mentoring partnerships for vulnerable children and young people across the York area, and we have also received a significant amount of office furniture, which has been greatly appreciated by our team members.

"It’s incredible to see the mentoring relationships flourish as trust is established, potential is unlocked and new skills are gained, all working towards our overall aim of making their dreams become possibilities.

"We are also working towards the creation of a new facility, which will act as a state-of-the-art youth centre, and will offer support to every child and young person within the city.”

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East Division has also joined The Island’s Business Club.

The initiative enables all York businesses and organisations to discuss corporate responsibility within the area, draw upon volunteering opportunities within the charity, and explore further ways to support The Island.

Daniel Smith, managing director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “We’re so pleased that we’ve been able to support The Island with this donation.

"The work they do in the York area is truly incredible, and has a huge impact directly on children’s and young people’s lives. We look forward to continuing our work with them and supporting them as they continue to change lives for the better.”

For more information on The Island and to find out how you can support, please visit: www.TheIslandYork.org