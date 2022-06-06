A MAN had to be taken to hospital after he was stabbed in the leg during an incident in York.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information after the incident near Aaron Place in the city.
It happened between 3.30pm and 3.40pm on Friday (June 3) as the victim was walking across the grassed area towards Aaron Place.
He was approached from behind by an unknown suspect and was stabbed once in the back of his thigh before the suspect ran off in an unknown direction, police said.
Thankfully, the victim was not seriously injured but did require hospital treatment.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the attack to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
If you can help, please email antony.lockey-smith@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Antony Lockey-Smith.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220095459 when passing on information.
