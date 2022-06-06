IMAGES have been released of men on suspicion of ties to a burglary.
North Yorkshire Police is asking the public for help in identifying the men, pictured below, following a burglary in Great Ayton, North Yorkshire, on May 1.
Officers believe that these men may have important information to assist them in the investigation.
If you recognise them, please email ben.horscraft@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220074115.
