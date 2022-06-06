IMAGES have been released of men on suspicion of ties to a burglary.

North Yorkshire Police is asking the public for help in identifying the men, pictured below, following a burglary in Great Ayton, North Yorkshire, on May 1.

Officers believe that these men may have important information to assist them in the investigation.

York Press: Released image of man Picture North Yorkshire PoliceReleased image of man Picture North Yorkshire Police

If you recognise them, please email ben.horscraft@northyorkshire.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220074115.

 