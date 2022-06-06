A POPULAR flower festival returned last weekend for the Jubilee.

The Platinum Jubilee flower festival took place at St Stephen's Church in Acomb from June 3-5.

Display were arranged by the Acomb Flower Guild and there were also cream teas and refreshments on offer.

Speaking ahead of the event, Revd Pete Vivash, of Acomb Parish, said: “It is nearly 6 years since we held a flower festival in St Stephen’s church.

“I am delighted that we can again work hand in hand with the Acomb Flower Guild and I do hope people will come and enjoy this space.

“It seems highly appropriate on the Platinum Jubilee of her Majesty the Queen to do so again in church - in that faith is so important to her.”