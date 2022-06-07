INSTAGRAM, word of mouth recommendations and community support have helped get a new accountancy practice off to a flying start.
Ben Thompson said he had always dreamed of being his own boss and has made that a reality with the launch of the Accounting Room, his own chartered certified accountancy and business advice firm.
The 29-year-old from Haxby has previously worked at Fortus following ten years with Garbutt + Elliot, now Azets, upon leaving sixth form at Joseph Rowntree School.
Now flying solo, Ben works from home and co-working office space at York Science Park.
"I have always wanted to start my own business," said Ben.
"I was anticipating a slow burn and trying to replace my salary in nine to 12 months. I have had a ridiculously good response from local people.
"I live in Haxby so that's where I have naturally reached out and I have had a lot of support from people."
The AccountingRoomYork Instagram page, which has more than 1,000 followers, has also generated leads.
Keen to offer a personal business partner experience, Ben is working with small businesses up to large established firms in all industries to help improve bottom line profits and revolutionise processes.
He ultimately hopes to grow a team and have a permanent office.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here