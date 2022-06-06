A NEW campaign has been launched to encourage people to recycle their unwanted electrical goods.
North Yorkshire County Council has planned market day roadshows and a temporary library drop-off service, that will run throughout June, to recycle small electrical items.
Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs), which are operated by Yorwaste on behalf of the county council, accept items such as kettles, hairdryers, toasters and electric toothbrushes free of charge.
Anything with a plug, battery or cable can also be recycled.
20 libraries across the county will temporarily be collecting small electrical items from June 8 to July 8.
The North Yorkshire Rotters will also be collecting small electrical items and giving away battery tubs at market roadshows at various locations.
County Councillor Derek Bastiman, executive member for waste management, said: “We hope this initiative will increase awareness of our HWRCs as a place where broken and unwanted small electrical appliances can be taken for recycling.”
