After Love Island announced that eBay would be its first-ever pre-loved fashion provider, fans haven't been able to get enough.

In a move against fast fashion, this year's contestants will wear pre-loved clothes.

There will be a shared wardrobe situated in the new villa for the first time ever with pre-loved pieces being put together for each islander by celeb stylist Amy Bannerman.

As a result of this partnership, Love Island has ended its previous deal with the chain I Saw It First.

Viewers of the ITV dating show took to social media to express their love for the new collaboration.

One fan wrote: "This is incredible!!!!! I’ve said it every year “I wish the islanders would wear preloved clothes” - I can’t believe you’re making it happen. This is HUGE. HUGE!!!!"

Another user added with a fire and heart emoji: "This makes me want to be an islander now."

With a third writing: "Hopefully this changes the conversation and encourages less fast fashion & more sustainable, pre-loved purchases."

eBay x Love Island partnership. Credit: eBay

Love Island stars to wear pre-loved clothes inspired by Hailey Bieber and Harry Styles

It comes after new research from eBay suggested that shoppers are becoming increasingly aware of fast fashion with 20% of Brits admitting that they buy more second-hand fashion compared to two years ago.

Mike Spencer, the Executive Producer of Love Island, said: “We are thrilled to be pairing up with eBay this year as our pre-loved fashion partner. As a show we strive to be a more eco-friendly production with more focus on ways in which we can visibly show this on screen.

“This partnership will see our Islanders get to dive into the shared wardrobes and help themselves to some incredible pre-loved clothes sourced from eBay. We aim to inspire our demographic and show that there are incredible finds to be had and how sharing is, in some small way, caring.”

Love Island x eBay pre-loved clothes partnership. Credit: eBay

How to shop eBay clothes shown on Love Island

Viewers will be able to explore eBay’s pre-loved fashion as the show returns in a couple of ways.

You can either use the ‘Shop the Show’ tab on the official Love Island app which is also where you can buy the programme's official merchandise.

You can also browse the extended range of makeup, fragrance, skincare and haircare used on the show as part of its Boots partnership.

Another way that you can get involved is by looking at the bespoke edits directly from the eBay website.

Love Island's stylist Amy Bannerman. has styled celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Sophie Turner, Jonathan Van Ness and Lena Dunham.

Taking inspiration from the likes of Harry Styles and Hailey Bieber, this season's looks will be split into four groups - Blurred Lines, Love Me Forever, Y2K and Dopamine Dressing.

While the Dopamine Dressing is about bringing a pop of colour and print to the villa, the Y2K trend will draw inspiration from 00s icons Britney Spears and Paris Hilton with a splash of 2022 Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber.

It wouldn't be 2022 fashion without Harry Styles whose personal style will influence the Blurred Lines edit.

Love Island x eBay pre loved clothes partnership. Credit: eBay

To further the anti-fast fashion message, the fourth 'Love Me Forever' category will focus on timeless pieces that you can wear again and again.

Before the series has got underway, we're already seeing hints of what the Islanders will be wearing.

For the girls, hot pants look set to be popular and you can be ahead of the curve with these Pretty Little Thing Black Hot Pants Shorts for just £7 via the eBay website.

We're sure to see warm colours and summery prints on our screens this season so mid-length dresses like this & Other Stories dress are likely to be snatched up quickly for £26.95 via the eBay website.

For the guys, printed shirts are going to be the summer must-have and with this Pineapple Connection XL Men's shirt, you are on to a winner for only £7.99 via the eBay website.

Complete the summer-ready look with some loose fit Denim shorts that you can get on eBay for £8.