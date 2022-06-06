A THEATRE in York will host a fun-filled show to raise vital funds to support Cancer Research.

Joseph Rowntree Theatre (JRT) has announced ‘The Sunshine and Happiness Show,’ which showcases a wide range of local York talent, with the aim of raising money for Relay for Life and Cancer Research UK.

A spokesperson for the show said: "From June 9 - 11, the community run theatre will host this fun filled show, guaranteed to make you smile, laugh, cry and sing along.

"From songs and scenes from iconic musicals, comedy sketches, magic and even princesses, there really is something for everyone and all in the name of charity."

The show is the brainchild of local York mum, Julie Blackburn, who in 2015, was diagnosed with breast cancer, which then progressed to secondary bone cancer. However, with much determination and receiving cancer treatment at York Hospital, Julie is now focusing her energies into this show.

Julie said: "I’m delighted to be back where I started at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre, as it holds a special place in my heart. We have lots of local talent."

Amongst the performers are members of the Rowntree Players, NE Musicals and Flying Ducks Youth Theatre.

Tickets are priced at £12 each.