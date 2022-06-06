Sky Glass has revealed the 2022 trends that everyone wants in their living room from smart speakers to an open plan space.

Gone are the days of three-piece suites, drinks trolleys and inspirational wall quotes, according to the experts behind Sky's new streaming TV.

Instead, we're opting for corner sofas, sustainable furniture, and smart tech for a modern touch to our sitting rooms.

A survey of 2,000 adults commissioned by Sky Glass revealed what today’s average living room looks like.

Old Living toom trends 3D render. Credit: Sky Glass

From the research, our top 20 living room trends for 2022 were pulled which features everything from real wood flooring, log burners, statement rugs, as well as little luxuries such as candles and potted plants.

Interior design guru, Sophie Robinson, said: “Our living rooms are the heart of the home, and the new study by Sky Glass shows that they need to work harder than ever before on a multi-functional level.

"However, you don’t have to undertake a complete makeover to update your sitting room – small changes such as fresh accessories, sleek tech, and organised storage can make big differences."

Our priorities are changing and we are quickly moving away from ‘snug’ style living rooms to more open and multi-purpose spaces where we can work from home, work out and spend time with family.

READ MORE: Sky reveals six documentaries from The Essex Murders to The Royal Mob - How to watch

READ MORE: Sky reveals new content coming to its channels and NOW in June 2022

To help visualise how living rooms are changing and the trends that are emerging, Sky Glass has created a 3D render to show the transformation.

When it comes to redecorating, we are making smaller but more affordable changes rather than overhauling entire rooms at a time.

Most adults are also most likely to turn to their family and friends' houses before then going to shops and watching interior design TV programmes.

You won't be surprised to hear that social media also has a massive part to play with half of those surveyed admitting that they find interior inspiration from platforms such as Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok.

More than two thirds (68%) also see tech as a priority in their living space with 42% saying that a perfect TV set-up is essential to them.

Almost half of Brits (46%) have four or more tech products in their front rooms, according to the research and it looks like smart tech is on the rise.

Sky Glass. Credit: Sky

Ms Robinson continued: "One of the areas, as a designer, that I find challenging to get right is the TV. Everyone wants one, the bigger the better, and they can quickly dominate the space.

"Sky Glass is a great way of integrating tech with your interior style - with just one wire it means less clutter and the choice of colours means you can blend it into your living room design, whatever your taste.”

10% of respondents reported that they are looking to incorporate more smart technology like smart speakers, TVs as well as lighting within their homes.

Anthony Davies, Group Design Director, Sky, commented: “We don’t believe people should have to compromise on style when it comes to their technology. When we were creating Sky Glass, our goal was to combine beautiful design with cutting-edge technology and incredible entertainment."

Mr Davies added: "The result is a sleek TV that can seamlessly fit into any living room design, acting as a piece of furniture that is customisable, clutter free, and also Carbon Neutral, reflecting what many people are looking for in their living room tech today.”

Top 20 living room trends

Smart speakers (63%) Sustainable furniture (61%) Real wood flooring (60%) TV on the wall (60%) Open plan living room (57%) Luxury candles (57%) Throws (53%) Potted plants (52%) Log burner (51%) Blinds (51%) Table lamps (50%) Fireplace (50%) Photo frames of families (48%) Statement rug (48%) Corner sofas (47%) Wall prints (46%) Big mirror on the wall (45%) Floating shelves (43%) Curtains (43%) Shutters (42%)

How to get Sky Glass

Introducing Sky Glass, the streaming TV from Sky. The only TV with Sky inside. Want to find out more? Visit 👉 https://t.co/VrTPVFIINK #SkyGlass pic.twitter.com/VkHVtEo5Ur — Sky (@SkyUK) October 7, 2021

Sky Glass has everything you need built-in, it is the only TV with Sky inside which means there is no need to pay for a screen, soundbar and box separately.

The key features include:

The only TV with Sky and all your favourite apps inside

Buy your TV like you buy your mobile phone with flexible payments

Cutting-edge design available in five colours and three sizes

Ultra HD and Quantum Dot technology producing over 1 billion colours

360° Dolby Atmos® sound with powerful built-in speakers and sub-woofer

Talk to your TV: just say “Hello Sky” to find what to watch

The world’s first TV to be certified as a CarbonNeutral® product

You can now get Sky Glass from £13 a month, £26 a month for Sky TV and Netflix plus a £100 prepaid Mastercard.

The smart TV is available in a 45" (S), 55" (M) and 65" (L) in a range of colours.

The above deal includes a 43” Sky Glass on a 48m interest-free loan and is subject to status and credit check.

There is a £10 upfront fee and 31 day contract for Sky TV with the full terms and conditions available via the Sky Glass website.