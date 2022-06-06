Love Island is returning to our screens and with it comes the famous firepit.

If you often find yourself coveting this particular piece of garden adornment, ManoMano has come to the rescue.

The home improvement marketplace has gathered together several DIY options for bringing some heat into your outdoor area.

DIY firepit

ManoMano has got info on 12 DIY firepit ideas for you to try at home, here’s our favourite which is not only a really inexpensive option but it recycles old materials too.

Washing machine drum firepit

The washing machine drum firepit is both elegant and eco. Picture: ManoMano

If you're looking for something simple, portable and cheap - this is the option for you.

You can either dismantle an old washing machine or buy a drum online.

The first job is to remove any plastic in the drum and then remove any sharp edges using an angle grinder.

If you really want to transform your drum, grab a heat-resistant spray paint to give it a chic makeover.

Love Island inspired firepits

Here's your first hot date of the summer ❤️‍🔥 #LoveIsland is back Monday 6th June on @itv2 and @itvhub! pic.twitter.com/ev7F1Vw3xk — The OGs of love 😎 (@LoveIsland) May 24, 2022

If you don’t have the time or the skills it takes to build your own, ManoMano has some ready-made options to buy in instead.

To recreate the Love Island bowl shape, you could go for the Outdoor Garden Round Firepit and Barbeque Grill Heater - a snip at just £43.99.

Its compact size makes it ideal for smaller spaces and being cast iron means it conducts the heat well.

If you want to buy the Round Firepit, you can do so at ManoMano.

For something a little larger the Round Copper Firepit makes a real statement and is currently on offer for £96.99.

Plus, the included spark guard cover protects everyone from any unwanted embers and minimizes substantial smoke.

To find out more about the Copper Firepit, visit the ManoMano website.

The Teamson Home Garden Large Wood Burning Fire Pit features a classic look creating an ambient display and is currently reduced to £219.99.

It features an open design making loading wood or logs easy and comes with a spark screen that fits over the entire burning area.

Get the full spec of this Teamson firepit at ManoMano.

For more DIY Firepit ideas visit the ManoMano blog, or see the full range of firepits for sale via the website.

:: Love Island is back on Monday, June 6 on ITV2 and ITV Hub.