A RAILWAY opperator has appointed a new chief to keep its fleet ‘spick and span’.

Northern has appointed Richard Holt, 50, from Skipton, as its new head of train presentation.

In this role, Mr Holt will oversee a team of over 500 train presentation officers based at 44 locations across Northern’s network who prepare and maintain the fleet of 363 trains.

The train operator introduced an enhanced cleaning regime during the pandemic which saw each train cleaned roughly three times a day – equating to over 1 million carriage cleans every year.

Before his promotion, Mr Holt was Northern’s performance implementation manager.

He has previously held senior roles with Hatmill, a logistics specialist; JD Williams, a clothing and footwear retailer; and the Royal Mail.

Mr Holt takes up his new post on Monday, July 4.

He said: “Customers rightly expect only the highest standards of cleanliness on-board our trains.

“Northern’s response to COVID-19 enabled us to maintain services that were safe for key workers to use. My new team were at the forefront of achieving this.

“My job is to ensure we maintain those high standards to instil passenger confidence.”

Northern is the second-largest train operator in the country, with nearly 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.