The growing trend to deploy the word ‘gate’ as a suffix to a political scandal or news item is noteworthy -‘Partygate’ and ‘Beergate’ (rhymes with ‘Keirgate’) are amongst such neologisms.

Presumably this practice has its roots fifty years ago in ‘Watergate’, although that was an actual place; a building complex. You could have fun concocting others such as ‘Proseccogate’, ‘Nibblesgate’, ‘Hors d’Oeuvresgate’, ‘Downinggate’...