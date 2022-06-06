A CONCERT of music from Ukraine will be held in York to support refugees fleeing the conflict in the country.

Nine-year-old Ukrainian refugee and soprano singer, Yesania Honcharova, will be joining Strings Attached and Tamsin Holding on piano, for a concert of music by Ukrainian composers on Sunday June 12 at 2pm at the Unitarian Chapel in Saviourgate.

Yesania sang songs of protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Moldova, where her family first fled at the outbreak of war. She and her family are now being hosted by a family in Dunnington.

The youngster had been studying singing at a music school in Kiev - and is now having lessons from a member of Opera North. She will be singing two songs on the night, including 'Prayer For Ukraine'.

A spokesperson for the concert said: "We have enjoyed discovering the works of composers, unknown here, who should be better known."

Entrance to the concert is free, but donations to the Disasters Emergency Fund Ukraine Appeal would be appreciated. There will also be tea and cakes at the interval.

For people who cannot attend, but would like to support the cause, there is a Just Giving page at https://bit.ly/3NpfQAC which has already raised £140 for refugees.