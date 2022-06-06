A CARE home in a village near York plans an extension it says cannot be seen from the road.

Peterborough-based Country Court Care seek the extension to Somerset House, Church Lane, Wheldrake.

If approved, the 2-storey extension would be in an enclosed courtyard area to provide (19m2) of extra day space on the ground floor and an extra en-suite (19m2) bedroom on the first floor.

The planning application to City of York Council says the care home, which currently has 44 beds, has been expanded much-extended over the years and the latest plan “shows a desire to improve the C2 facilities within the area with a modern, purpose-built extension to complement the existing building and use.”

It added the proposal was a reconfiguration of plans approved in February.

“As the proposed development will not be seen from any public vantage point it will have no impact whatsoever on the adjacent land uses nor on the street scene in this part of the village.

“The development will provide more C2 bed space within this location in order to meet the demands of the increasing elderly population. The development will take place on an established site and, through careful will provide an extension that will be in-keeping with the surrounding development and which will not affect any nearby heritage assets.”