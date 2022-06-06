Boris Johnson will face a vote of no confidence in his leadership today, it has been announced.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, said in a statement: “The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.

“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 TODAY MONDAY 6th JUNE — details to be confirmed.

“The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.”

The secret ballot will take place between 6pm and 8pm on Monday, June 6.

If half of MPs vote that they do not hold confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership, then he will be ousted.

But, as the rules currently stand, if Mr Johnson wins a confidence vote, he cannot be challenged again for 12 months.

But who would replace the Prime Minister if he loses the vote?

What happens if a Prime Minister resigns in the UK?





The resignation process depends on different circumstances.

💥There is is. Vote of no confidence today pic.twitter.com/7G7uAn4FqZ — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) June 6, 2022

If a Prime Minister loses in a general election then they will offer their resignation to the monarch who will then invite the winning party to form a new government in their name.

However, if a Prime Minister resigns while their government is still in power, the process is different.

In this case, the government is still elected and therefore the resignation of the standing prime minister triggers a leadership contest, where fellow members of the government will campaign to be the leader of the party.

When the leadership contest is decided, the outgoing prime minister will go and offer their resignation to the Queen and advise she appoints the new leader of the party as prime minister.

This new prime minister is not then required to hold a general election, but they often decide to soon after they take over.

This was seen when Theresa May resigned in 2018 and Tony Blair in 2007.

Who would replace Boris Johnson if he resigned?





If Boris Johnson was to resign and a Conservative leadership election, according to Sky Bet, Chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee Jeremy Hunt is the most likely replacement.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is placed as the second most likely replacement.

Full list of odds for Prime Minister

Jeremy Hunt - 11/2

Rishi Sunak - 8/1

Tom Tugendhat - 8/1

Ben Wallace - 10/1

Liz Truss - 10/1

Penny Mordaunt - 12/1

Sajid Javid - 16/1

Nadim Zahawi - 18/1

Dominic Raab - 25/1

Michael Gove - 25/1

Downing Street has said Boris Johnson “welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs”, with a No 10 spokeswoman saying tonight’s vote was “a chance to end months of speculation and allow the Government to draw a line and move on”.