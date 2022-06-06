PLEASE can I encourage everyone to use all York’s swimming pools this summer.
There are now dire warnings from swimming pool managers and UK Active about the hugely increased energy costs of heating pool water and the possibility of reduced hours, lower temperatures of the pool water, redundancies and even closures to try to save money.
We all know swimming is brilliant all round exercise for all ages.
Swimming is an essential skill to learn as a child.
So please keep swimming in York pools! Go more times per week, start going swimming however old you are, learn to swim at classes at the pools and go to the fun sessions with your children and grandchildren.
You will miss the pools if they go, so support them now! The pools need you and you need the pools.
Peter Burgess, Weddall Close, York
