A WOMAN has issued a desperate appeal for help after a sneak-in thief stole her handbag and passport from her York home.

Nejla Aslan said she needed the passport to go abroad to her sister's wedding.

"I desperately need it," she said. "It's a nightmare."

She said her bag was stolen from her home in Nunnery Lane last night, while she was at home.

"My back door wasn’t locked," she said. "We usually lock the doors but on this occasion left it unlocked.

"I was downstairs in the living room when they sneaked in, and took my handbag from the kitchen.

"I had everything you can imagine in my bag; the most important thing was my passport. I cancelled all of my cards driving licence etc.

"If anyone see any big black handbag anywhere in the area, please contact me."

She said she also wanted to inform people to be careful and lock their doors all the time.

Anyone who has seen Nejla's bag or can help in any way should call 07770 748800.