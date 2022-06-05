FIREFIGHTERS have come to the rescue of a man on his stag party who had a bike lock fastened around his neck.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the man arrived at Northallerton fire station wearing fancy dress yesterday afternoon.
"Crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to remove the lock, allowing the gentleman to rejoin his party," said a spokesperson.
