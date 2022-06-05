EMERGENCY services have rushed to York's riverside this afternoon, following reports that a woman had gone in to the River Ouse.

Several fire engines and police vehicles were parked in Blue Bridge Lane, between Fishergate and the River Ouse, and a fire service rescue boat has been deployed into the water.

A fire service spokesman said there had been reports of someone entering the water at 3.4opm.

While it had been reported that they had subsequently got out of the water, a search was being organised in the river and along the banks as a precautionary measure.

A colleague added: "Crews from York, Acomb, Selby and specialist water teams from Malton and Ripon all responded to reports of a female entering the River Ouse. This incident is ongoing."

 

 