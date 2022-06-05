EMERGENCY services rushed to York's riverside this afternoon, following reports that a woman had gone in to the River Ouse.
Several fire engines and police vehicles were parked in Blue Bridge Lane, between Fishergate and the River Ouse, and a fire service rescue boat was deployed into the water.
A fire service spokesman said there had been reports of someone entering the water at 3.4opm.
While it had been reported that they had subsequently got out of the water, a search was being organised in the river and along the banks as a precautionary measure.
A colleague added: "Crews from York, Acomb, Selby and specialist water teams from Malton and Ripon all responded to reports of a female entering the River Ouse."
York Rescue Boat tweeted that its team was called out at 3.47pm by North Yorkshire Police to a missing person search to the south of York.
"We searched the River Ouse by foot and boat alongside teams from North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and the police," it said. "Team now stood down."
