A MAJOR safety scare that left a jet packed with passengers stuck on the runway has caused major travel delays at Leeds Bradford Airport.
Passengers on board the Ryanair flight claimed a tyre blew out as the jet touched down on the runway.
The aircraft came to a rest safely on the runway but emergency services took no chances and fire crews rushed to the stricken plane.
Leeds Bradford Airport said in a statement: "An inbound Ryanair flight experienced difficulties landing and four flights were diverted while firefighters assisted the flight.
“Our on-site fire operations attended the runway to support an inbound Ryanair flight experiencing difficulties upon landing.
“Passenger safety is our biggest priority and our team acted promptly to manage the incident.
“As part of this we took the decision to divert four flights to nearby airports while we assisted the flight. All passengers disembarked safely, and operations have returned to normal.”
A number of flights were delayed or cancelled including the 12.15pm Ryanair flight to Faro, the 1.25pm Jet2 flight to Paris and the 1.30pm flybe plane to Belfast City.
