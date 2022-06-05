HUNDREDS of Jubilee revellers packed a York street today after traffic was barred to make way for stalls, bands and games.
The10th anniversary street party was organised in Bishy Road - outside the rows of shops in Bishopthorpe Road - as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with the organising committee saying it wanted it to be the 'party of all parties'.
Clouds glowered overhead but spirits remained high, and it stayed largely dry until mid-afternoon, despite a Met Office yellow warning issued yesterday of a risk of thunderstorms and flooding in York.
The crowds listened to music by the likes of the New York Brass Band, and drew pictures with chalk in the middle of the road, such as one of a Union Flag.
Straw bales were also placed in the road to create tables on which crafts could be made, and in the car park just off Bishopthorpe Road where a stage was set up for bands to play on.
Stalls sold food, with Sarah Elliot, Georgia Rae and Tracey Rae, of Rae & Rae Opticians, offering strawberries with marshmallows from a stall outside their business.
The street party continues until 8pm.
