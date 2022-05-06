Live LIVE:Platinum Jubilee celebrations in York day four By Mike Laycock Share 0 Comments Welcome to our live blog, bringing you updates from across York and North Yorkshire as the city celebrates the fourth and final day of the Platinum Jubilee. Share 0 Comments Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Loading... Show more articles Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here