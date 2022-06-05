A GROUP of Special Constables set off early today on a 30-mile walk from York in memory of a Special who was murdered on duty 30 years ago.
Glenn Goodman, 37, was shot dead by an IRA gunman on the A64 just outside Tadcaster on June 7, 1992 after stopping a car to make a routine check.
His patrol partner, PC Sandy Kelly, was also shot and injured but recovered.
Paul Magee, a member of the IRA, was jailed for life in 1993 for Glenn's murder but was released from prison in 2000 as part of the Good Friday Agreement.
Mr Goodman, who was married and had a young son, had only been with North Yorkshire Police for eight months at the time of the shooting.
Special Constable Chief Officer Sharron Moverley-Holmes joined a group of Specials at York police station at 7am today to walk from York to Tadcaster to mark the 30th anniversary of his death.
“We will all walk together to remember Glenn and it is this team work which makes each day in policing worthwhile," she said.
