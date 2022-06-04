POLICE are searching for a missing boy in York.

North Yorkshire Police said Charlie Sloane, 12, was last seen leaving an address in the Hull Road area yesterday afternoon.

"We're concerned for his safety and we are searching a number of areas of the city right now," said a spokesperson.

"Charlie could be wearing a red and black jumper, which he was last seen in."

Anyone who thinks they have seen him or have any information should phone 101, select option 1 and quote ref 12220095625.