POLICE say a York boy who has been missing since Friday has been found safe and well.
A search was launched yesterday after Charlie Sloane was last seen leaving an address in the Hull Road area on Friday afternoon.
The force posted on Facebook today: "A big thank you to every person who shared our appeal – over 4,800 of you.
"Your support makes all the difference to our appeals and to help bring missing people home safely."
