SIX hundred guests from across York and North Yorkshire who went 'above and beyond' during the pandemic have attended a Platinum Jubilee garden party in the shadow of York Minster.

The giant party was hosted in the Deanery Garden this afternoon by the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire,Johanna Ropner, and the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell- just back from preaching at the Queen's thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral in London yesterday.

The event, which included music performed by the Band of the Yorkshire Regiment, was held to thank and honour members of the community for their voluntary service and, in particular, their contributions during the pandemic.

The Lord Lieutenant, the Queen’s representative for the county, said that from members of charitable groups to emergency service workers, there were many hundreds of everyday heroes who had gone out of their way over the past two years to make things better for others.

She said: “There have been so many local heroes, and just normal people ‘doing good things’, really pulling together and going above and beyond in their communities."

“This is a way to really celebrate what everybody has been doing, with our own garden party. To recognise the ‘good things’ in life.

“It’s important that we don’t forget that there are many people who have been extraordinary in their selflessness."

She said the event celebrated what the Queen had achieved in her time, and of the goodness in our time.

The Archbishop said: “As we mark the dedicated service of Her Majesty The Queen over the past 70 years, it’s fantastic to be able to gather together people who give freely of their time and talents to serve others, especially those who have done so much during the past two years.

"What they do week in, week out improves the lives of all our communities. Honouring their contribution feels like a good way of celebrating the service of HM The Queen to our nation."

Later, there was a service of celebration to mark the jubilee,with special prayers, readings and celebratory music sung by the Choir of York Minster.

This evening, The Ebor Singers and The Chapter House Choir will join the musicians of the Minster for a Jubilee Gala Concert in the cathedral's Nave.

Accompanied by the cathedral’s spectacular, newly restored Grand Organ, the programme will feature popular coronation pieces, including Handel’s Zadok the Priest, alongside music associated with the royal family and York Minster, including pieces by Francis Jackson and Philip Moore.